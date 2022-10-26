Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,280,000 after buying an additional 175,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

