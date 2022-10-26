AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

