AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Oct 22 Dividend of $0.12 on November 9th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a oct 22 dividend on Monday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.18. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $443,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

