Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on November 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 158.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.
Agree Realty Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 628,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
