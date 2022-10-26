Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on November 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 158.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 628,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

