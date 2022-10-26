Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,048 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 115.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Cronos Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.