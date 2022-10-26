Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,070 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,474,000 after buying an additional 7,658,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,360,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after buying an additional 4,374,525 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,331,000 after buying an additional 3,277,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,317,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after buying an additional 1,315,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE AUY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.