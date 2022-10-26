Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,105 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in OLO were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

OLO Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

In other OLO news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

