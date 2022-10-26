Akumin (AKU) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Akumin to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akumin and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million -$43.29 million -1.78 Akumin Competitors $1.04 billion $56.20 million 1.00

Profitability

Akumin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Akumin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87% Akumin Competitors -1,502.38% -53.84% -23.07%

Risk & Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s rivals have a beta of -1.55, meaning that their average share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akumin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Akumin Competitors 143 736 1621 30 2.61

Akumin currently has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 67.11%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 88.65%. Given Akumin’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Akumin rivals beat Akumin on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

