Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Featured Articles

