Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after buying an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,164,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,844,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

