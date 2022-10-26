Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 178.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,674 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after acquiring an additional 636,425 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,155,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

ALLE stock opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $137.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

