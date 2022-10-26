Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4275 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

