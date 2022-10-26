Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 63.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Further Reading

