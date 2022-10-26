Amazon.com (AMZN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Amazon.com to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMZN opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

