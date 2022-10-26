Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Amdocs worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 33.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 113.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.2 %

Amdocs stock opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

