Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

