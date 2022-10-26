American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in American Water Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group cut their price target on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

