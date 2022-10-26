Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $278.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

