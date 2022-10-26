Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58, RTT News reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $278.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.78.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.