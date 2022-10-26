Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,094 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amphenol by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, VP Lance E. D'amico sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

APH stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

