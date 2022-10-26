Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

