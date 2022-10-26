Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.36.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

