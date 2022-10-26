Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 11,530.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,003,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 114,017 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 64.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 161,514 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Archrock by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

