argenx (ARGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. On average, analysts expect argenx to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $387.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.86. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $403.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth $140,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 105.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.07.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.