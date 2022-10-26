Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

