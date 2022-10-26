Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ashland in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Shares of ASH opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

