Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 45.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Avangrid by 1.9% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 25,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

