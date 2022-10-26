Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 2.9 %

Lithium Americas stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

