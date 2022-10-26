Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,738 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 298,330 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after buying an additional 96,482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 728 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

