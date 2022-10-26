Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $616,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,993,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $69.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.