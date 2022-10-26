Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.54% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1,299.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRN stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $123.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

