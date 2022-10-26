Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $603,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMIN opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $39.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.