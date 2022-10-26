Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after buying an additional 3,840,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $214,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

