Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,148 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.