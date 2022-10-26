Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.03. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

