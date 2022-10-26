Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

