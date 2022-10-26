Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,464 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 24.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 257.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8,883.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,082,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,507 shares of company stock worth $10,148,963. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

