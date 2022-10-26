Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $205.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.82. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.48 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

