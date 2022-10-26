Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) vs. NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Financial Analysis

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuScale Power and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises $702.50 million 0.96 $30.89 million $0.20 38.45

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than NuScale Power.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NuScale Power has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NuScale Power and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 2 3 0 2.60 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 1 0 2 0 2.33

NuScale Power presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 44.67%. Given Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is more favorable than NuScale Power.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power N/A -35.39% -6.57% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises 4.16% 111.74% 4.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises beats NuScale Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal. The Babcock & Wilcox Renewable segment offers technologies for waste-to-energy, solar construction and installation, and biomass energy systems, as well as black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry. This segment provides technologies support solutions for diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels while recovering metals and reducing emissions. The Babcock & Wilcox Environmental segment offers a range of emissions control and environmental technology solutions for utility, waste to energy, biomass, carbon black, and industrial steam generation applications. This segment provides systems for cooling, ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control. The Babcock & Wilcox Thermal segment offers steam generation equipment; aftermarket parts; and construction, maintenance, and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. This segment has an installed equipment for utilities and general industrial applications, including refining, petrochemical, food processing, metals, and others. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.