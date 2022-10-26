Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank OZK traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.56. 3,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 758,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OZK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

