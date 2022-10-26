BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 121.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $898,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 237,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

