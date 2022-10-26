Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,607 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 10,597.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AWAY opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

