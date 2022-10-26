Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

