Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.04 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.15%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

