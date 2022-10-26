Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $14,750,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 851.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 61,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

