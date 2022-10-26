Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

