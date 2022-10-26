Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after acquiring an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,384,000 after acquiring an additional 449,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,430,000 after acquiring an additional 685,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,062 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,753,345 shares of company stock worth $73,574,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

