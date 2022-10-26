Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

