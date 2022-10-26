Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 140 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,152,000 after purchasing an additional 346,386 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,646,000 after purchasing an additional 353,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,121,000 after purchasing an additional 172,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $206.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.56. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 77,526 shares of company stock worth $16,203,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

