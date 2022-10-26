Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,462 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQN stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

